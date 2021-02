Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 17:54 Hits: 6

The head of the Democratic Republic of Congo's senate resigned on Friday, handing President Felix Tshisekedi another victory in his bid to sideline allies of his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

