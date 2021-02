Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:32 Hits: 9

GENEVA (Reuters) - A top official at the U.N. agency in charge of vaccine deliveries via the COVAX sharing scheme urged recipient countries on Friday to address bottlenecks that could hamper the rollout set to begin this month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/06/covax-bottlenecks-need-to-be-urgently-addressed-un-agency-says