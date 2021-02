Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 19:19 Hits: 7

The Biden administration is exploring every option for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which is under regulatory review, and said on Friday that currently expected levels of early doses were less than hoped.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-us-white-house-speed-production-johnson-vaccine-14123116