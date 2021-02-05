Jon Stewart takes aim at Donald Trump's ridiculous SAG resignation letter

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 10:16 Hits: 8

Former President Donald Trump continued to be mocked after he quit the Screen Actors' Guild (SAG).

"I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!" Trump wrote in a letter to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris. "While I'm not familiar with your work, I'm very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice—to name just a few!"

SAG responded with "thank you" to Trump's resignation letter.

Comedian Jon Stewart chimed in as well.

"You have let me down as well, done nothing...I will no longer abide your gross abdication of...oh wait...I'm just shitty at acting...never mind," Stewart wrote on Twitter.

He signed the message, "President Jon Stewart."

