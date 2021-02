Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 12:40 Hits: 2

Lokman Slim, a prominent Lebanese Shiite publisher who criticised Iran-backedĀ Hezbollah, was found shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and his family said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210204-lokman-slim-prominent-hezbollah-critic-shot-dead-in-south-lebanon