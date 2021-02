Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 03:37 Hits: 6

MOSCOW: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is due back in court on Friday (Feb 4) for a slander trial despite Western calls for his release and on the same day as the European Union's top diplomat is in Moscow for talks with Russia's foreign minister. Navalny, President Vladmir Putin's most ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-to-try-jailed-kremlin-critic-navalny-for-slander-amid-eu-talks-14117618