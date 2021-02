Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 19:53 Hits: 2

Six months since one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history hit Lebanon, victims’ families are still searching for answers. Political rivalries have stalled a probe into the blast – not for the first time in a place where politics has often disrupted the judiciary.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/2021/0204/Beirut-blast-remains-shrouded-in-mystery-families-demand-truth?icid=rss