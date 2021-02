Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 01:37 Hits: 3

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and stressed the need to uphold democracy, but stopped short of condemning this week’s coup.

