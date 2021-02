Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 03:57 Hits: 5

France’s troubled Ligue 1 on Thursday reached an agreement with Canal Plus to broadcast the remainder of matches this season following the spectacular collapse of a record contract with Mediapro.

