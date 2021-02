Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 09:47 Hits: 4

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said during a visit to Moscow on Friday that the bloc's ties with Russia were under "severe strain" following the arrest and imprisonment of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210205-eu-s-top-diplomat-says-russia-ties-at-low-point-over-navalny-jailing