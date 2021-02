Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 04:09 Hits: 4

Australia's Northern Territory declared a ban on seabed mining in its coastal waters on Friday, citing the potential impact on the environment, sacred Indigenous sites and marine industries.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-s-northern-territory-state-bans-seabed-mining-14117842