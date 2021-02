Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 09:50 Hits: 2

The new EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment will eventually be judged by its implementation and the concrete steps China takes to fulfill its promises. If European firms do not perceive any improvement, and China makes no progress on labor standards, the pact might come to represent an empty gesture.

