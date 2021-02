Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 07:22 Hits: 8

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned Russia that the new U.S. administration will respond "firmly" to Russian actions against the United States and its allies.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-russia-blinken-lavrov-respond-firmly-malign-actions/31087394.html