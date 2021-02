Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 09:17 Hits: 8

A Russian court has begun the trial of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny on slander charges for comments he wrote on Twitter about several people who appeared in a pro-Kremlin video.

