Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 06:28 Hits: 7

Ursula von der Leyen has confessed that the EU underestimated possible complications and delays in vaccine production, but defended the bloc's joint procurement program.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-chief-admits-covid-vaccine-blunders/a-56462522?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf