Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 06:28 Hits: 6

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations and share doses with poorer countries, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organisation said Friday, expressing concern about the spread of virus variants.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210205-join-up-to-speed-up-who-urges-europe-pharma-to-collaborate-on-vaccines