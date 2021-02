Category: World Published on Friday, 05 February 2021 08:19 Hits: 9

The head of France's hospital federation on Friday called for a new nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, in the latest sign of tensions between the government and health officials on the issue.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210205-head-of-french-hospital-federation-calls-for-new-covid-19-lockdown