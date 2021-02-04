More Countries Look To Produce Russia's Sputnik Vaccine As U.K. Journal Deems It Safe, Effective

Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:55 Hits: 3

Moscow wants to ramp up foreign production of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after it was deemed safe and effective according to advanced trial data provided by Russia and published in The Lancet, a British medical journal. The vaccine was initially criticized for being hastily rolled out in August before any large-scale trials had begun. But now that those trials have started and are getting positive reviews, the Kremlin hopes to bolster the vaccine's use around the world.

