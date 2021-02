Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 15:59 Hits: 3

The prosecutor in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has asked a court to sentence Anastasia Shevchenko, an activist with the Open Russia opposition group, to five years in prison for her involvement in the activities of an "undesirable organization."

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/prosecutor-seeks-five-year-prison-term-for-russian-activist-shevchenko/31086412.html