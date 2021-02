Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:54 Hits: 2

British broadcasting regulators have determined that content carried on China's state-owned CGTN is "controlled" by the Chinese Communist Party.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-revokes-license-of-china-s-cgtn-broadcaster/a-56453500?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf