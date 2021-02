Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 14:24 Hits: 2

Ankara's strategy to increase its influence in sub-Saharan Africa seems to be working as it enjoys a positive image among many Africans. However, its power shouldn’t be overestimated, experts say.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-seeks-to-strengthen-africa-relations-with-benevolence/a-56452857?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf