Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 11:40 Hits: 2

OTTAWA: Canada said on Thursday (Feb 4) that Hong Kong graduates of Canadian universities could apply for a new category of three-year work permit next week and expressed fresh concern about China's clampdown on the former British territory. The announcement marks the latest step in Canada's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/canada-says-hong-kong-graduates-can-apply-for-work-permits-china-14112544