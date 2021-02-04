The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

“Pop-Up” Regulations for Big Tech

While suspending Donald Trump’s social-media accounts was the right move for democracy, deplatforming a sitting president is a highly consequential decision. It should be a cause for serious concern that a few tech companies were able to make it, based not on an impartial rule of law, but on proprietary terms of service and the will of their top bosses.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/regulating-big-tech-democratic-debate-capitol-riots-by-andre-loesekrug-pietri-2021-02

