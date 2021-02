Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 07:55 Hits: 5

Norway will not offer the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to individuals over the age of 65, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) said on Thursday, making it the latest European country to restrict its use.

