Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 07:56 Hits: 4

Turkey's foreign ministry on Thursday dismissed international criticism of its response to the month-long protests at one of the country's top universities, warning that such criticism could encourage what it called illegal acts.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-dismisses-criticism-of-response-to-university-protests-14111600