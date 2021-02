Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 06:02 Hits: 3

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is due to begin a three-day visit to Moscow on February 4 amid strong criticism from Western countries over the jailing of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and a crackdown on protesters.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/borrell-navalny-russia-eu/31085383.html