Cancer patients worry about effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines

Cancer patients worry about effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines Cancer patients have had to self-isolate over the past year as they are among the most vulnerable to Covid-19 due to their compromised immune systems. The new Covid-19 vaccines have not been tested on immuno-suppressed patients, leaving doctors unsure as to whether they will protect them. FRANCE 24's Marie Schuster and Chris Moore report from the Sainte-Catherine Institute of Oncology in Lyon.

