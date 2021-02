Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 February 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The government has started collaborating with private healthcare service providers to ease the burden on overloaded public hospitals, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/04/pm-govt-joining-hands-with-private-healthcare-providers-as-hospitals-reach-breaking-point