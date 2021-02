Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:30 Hits: 2

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has approved a new, slimmed down government as the Central Asian nation moves forward less than four months after a public uprising ousted the country's rulers for the third time since 2005.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-lawmakers-approve-new-government-/31084236.html