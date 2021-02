Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:01 Hits: 2

More than 10,000 people have been detained at recent rallies in Russia in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a protest monitor said on Wednesday, adding that many of them have also been subject to mistreatment while in police custody.

