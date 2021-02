Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:25 Hits: 1

Ukraine's pro-Western president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has signed decrees banning pro-Russian media outlets. The broadcasters had their licences revoked and are set to stay off the air for the next five years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ukraine-zelenskiy-bans-three-opposition-tv-stations/a-56438505?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf