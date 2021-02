Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 11:50 Hits: 1

Popstar Rihanna asked, "why aren't we talking about this?" as she shared news of the Indian farmers' protests. The Indian Foreign Ministry says celebrities should not rush to judge without first understanding the facts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/india-slams-celebrities-for-supporting-protesting-farmers/a-56438270?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf