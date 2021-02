Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:50 Hits: 1

The Eiffel Tower has embarked on the most extensive revamp of its 130-year history to look its best for the 2024 Paris Olympics, including with a paint job giving it a distinctly golden hue.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210203-eiffel-tower-goes-for-gold-with-revamp-ahead-of-2024-paris-olympics