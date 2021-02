Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:55 Hits: 1

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.

