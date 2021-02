Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:20 Hits: 2

Ninety women were killed by their partners or ex-partners in France in 2020 – a significant drop from the 146 victims of femicide the previous year, according to a French government statement on Tuesday. But French NGOs say it is too early to celebrate a reversal of the trend.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210203-france-announces-sharp-drop-in-femicides-but-ngos-say-it-s-too-early-to-rejoice