EU climate change plans will ripple through foreign policy, researchers say

EU climate change plans will ripple through foreign policy, researchers say BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's goal to have zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 will have "profound geopolitical repercussions," including sharply lower revenue to oil and gas exporting neighbors such as Russia, Algeria and Libya, the European University Institute and two influential think-tanks said on Wednesday. Read full story

