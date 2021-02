Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:52 Hits: 3

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Charges against Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi "just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/02/04/charges-against-myanmar039s-suu-kyi-039compound-the-undermining-of-the-rule-of-law039---un