Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021

LONDON: Britain’s health chief said on Wednesday (Feb 3) that a new study suggesting that a single dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine provides a high level of protection for 12 weeks supports the government’s strategy of delaying the second shot so more people can quickly be protected ...

