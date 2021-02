Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 13:36 Hits: 1

ROME: Former European Central Bank (ECB) president Mario Draghi on Wednesday (Feb 3) accepted the task of trying to form a new government to end a long-running political crisis in Italy, and said he was confident of securing sufficient backing in parliament. In a brief statement after receiving ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mario-draghi-italy-end-political-crisis-14103818