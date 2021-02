Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 18:57 Hits: 3

Britain's health minister defended the country's COVID-19 vaccine roll-out strategy on Wednesday, saying the science supported a decision to give the shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca to all age groups.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-defends-oxford-covid-19-vaccine-roll-out-among-all-ages-14106954