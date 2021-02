Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:31 Hits: 1

A Moscow court has sentenced Alexei Navalny to prison for two years and eight months, based on a 2014 conviction. Russia has dismissed international criticism and said Mr. Navalny’s situation is a procedural matter for the court, not an issue for the government.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0203/Putin-critic-Navalny-sentenced-to-more-than-2-years-in-prison?icid=rss