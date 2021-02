Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 17:11 Hits: 1

The Myanmar military has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with the possession of illegally imported walkie talkies. She had already been under house arrest following a coup, but the charges will lend a legal veneer to her continued detention.

