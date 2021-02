Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 16:24 Hits: 1

The pandemic has highlighted the cost of neglecting public investment, both in the welfare state and value creation. But the crisis has also created a huge opportunity to pursue industrial policies beyond traditional sectoral and technological silos, and to restore mission-driven governance in the public interest.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/moonshots-earthshots-state-investment-in-the-public-interest-by-mariana-mazzucato-2021-02