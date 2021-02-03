The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Iran, power outages reveal the secret business of Chinese bitcoin farms

In Iran, power outages reveal the secret business of Chinese bitcoin farms Dozens of cities across Iran have faced widespread, frequent power outages since early January. The Minister of Energy Reza Ardekanian admitted that these outages might have been caused by “bitcoin farms” consuming large amounts of power. What he didn’t say, however, was that many of these farms, while located in Iran, are owned by Chinese companies trying to keep their presence a secret. In this investigation, the FRANCE 24 Observers team tracked them down.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210203-in-iran-power-outages-reveal-the-secret-business-of-chinese-bitcoin-farms

