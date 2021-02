Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 15:34 Hits: 4

The faded sign of The Lamb & Flag swung in the wind as staff removed barrels from one of Oxford's oldest pubs, which has closed permanently during the coronavirus lockdown. As the 16th-century inn wound up its operations, Oxford landlords warned of the "devastating" impact of national lockdowns on the university city's cosy pubs.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210203-oxford-sings-the-blues-over-coronavirus-curbs-on-the-city-s-historic-pubs