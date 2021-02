Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 10:43 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: An elderly couple in Gurun, Kedah is seeking justice after their only son died while in police custody about 12 hours after his arrest. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/02/03/parents-want-answers-to-son039s-death-in-custody