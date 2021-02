Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 February 2021 06:14 Hits: 9

A Moscow court's decision to sentence Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to 2 years and 8 months in prison has sparked a strong reaction from Western countries and immediate protests in Russia, while analysts say it is meant to crush growing dissent.

