US: Joe Biden Announces $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Plan

Biden's program will allocate $416 billion to vaccinate 100 million Americans against COVID-19.

The program, dubbed by Biden as the "U.S. Rescue Plan," will provide $416 billion to vaccinate 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of his term.

The initiative includes doubling the minimum wage to $15 an hour, helping struggling state and local governments, reopening schools safely, and increasing the stimulus package Congress passed last month. 

Biden proposed increasing the amount of direct checks to Americans from $600 to $2,000. He said that the unemployed and affected by the crisis would be paid $400 each week.

Addressing the vaccination campaign issue, Joe Biden said the task of immunizing millions of people would require the "most challenging operational efforts" in American history.

In his televised address, Biden made no mention of the outgoing president or his "impeachment" or Capitol Hill's violence last week.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/US-Joe-Biden-Announces-1.9-Trillion-Economic-Stimulus-Plan-20210115-0017.html

