Uganda: Opposition Candidate Wine Rejects Election Result

The National Unity Platform (NUP) Presidential candidate Bobi Wine on Monday stressed that the January 14 elections were the most fraudulent in Uganda's history and called on citizens and the international community to reject the victory of President Yoweri Museveni who has been in power since 1986.

"General Museveni took control of these elections. The numbers that are being shared by authorities are not real," the NUP leader said from his home.

According to the Ugandan Electoral Commission, Museveni got 58.6 percent of votes in his favor and Wine received 34.8 percent. Since the publication of these results, Wine cannot leave his residence which is blocked by the security forces.

"I am under house arrest. Over 400 soldiers are surrounding my home... We are running out of food but no one can get in. Even my lawyers have been blocked," Wine said.

The Ugandan military denied Wine's house arrest and argued that the military presence is intended to ensure the safety of the opposition politician.

It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN) pic.twitter.com/MLEtSbyCcW January 17, 2021

"If we don't let someone in Bobi Wine's house, it's for his own safety," Col. Deo Akiiki said.

Wine assured that he will share with the world the evidence of electoral fraud on the Internet, which has been blocked throughout the country since the night before the elections.

"We will take this election to court, although we know that General Museveni also controls the Judiciary. That is why we are also considering other options such as non-violent protests throughout Uganda and around the world," said the opposition leader.



