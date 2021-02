Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 February 2021 21:12 Hits: 0

Supporters of Alexei Navalny rallied in Moscow and St. Petersburg after a court sentenced the Kremlin critic to prison. A massive police presence has been deployed to deal with the protesters.

